Virtual East York New Year’s Levee to include conversation with Mayor John Tory

By ALI RAZA, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Residents in East York are invited to join in a virtual conversation with Mayor John Tory this weekend.
As part of this year’s East York New Year’s Levee, hosted by Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, Tory will join the councillors in a virtual discussion with questions submitted from residents.
The levee takes place on Sunday, Jan. 10 at noon and will be hosted via Zoom as per pandemic protocols.
Residents can register online to take part in the Zoom meeting by going to bradbradford.ca/2021levee
To submit questions, residents can send them in advance by email to Councillor Bradford’s office at councillor_bradford@toronto.ca
More information on the East York New Year’s Levee can also be found by visiting Councillor Fletcher’s website at http://councillorpaulafletcher.ca/event/east-york-new-years-levee-2021/
Ali Raza is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.
