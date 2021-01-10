Toronto Beaches Jr. A Lacrosse ‘workout’ raises more than $17,000 for businesses hit hard by COVID-19

The Toronto Beaches Jr. A Lacrosse club raised more than $17,000 for local businesses at its recent Workout For Local event.
Held virtually on Jan. 2, Workout For Local saw team members and officials take part in workouts in order to raise funds to help out East Toronto businesses that have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The workout included a Zoom warmup with Grit Athletics, individual five-kilometre runs conducted under public health safety protocols, and a Zoom Joga session with Dr. Jo from Beach Health and Wellness.
In total, the event raised $17,113 through a Go Fund Me page that had been set up to collect donations. Toronto Beaches Jr. A Lacrosse has made out cheques to 17 local businesses which it has already started to distribute.
The recipients of most of the cheques will not be named and the fact they were selected to receive the donation from the lacrosse team was not known to them.
Four gift packs purchased from local stores were also put together for those who made a donation early and registered for the contest, said Bliss Gatenby of Toronto Beaches Jr. A Lacrosse.
Key contributors to the event were Bruno’s Fine Foods, Hooper’s Pharmacy, Beaches Health and Wellness, Grit Athletics, New Frontier Fitness, Joga, Beast Athletics and Bob Acton Sports.
For more information on the Toronto Beaches Jr. A Lacrosse Team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.com/
