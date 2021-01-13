Police seek missing woman, 22, last seen near Dawes and Victoria Park early this morning

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen early on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Police said on Twitter that Amy Andrews, 22, was last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue area this morning.
She is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a medium build, and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
