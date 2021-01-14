Image released of suspect and vehicle sought in connection with sex assault near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue

Toronto police have released security camera images of a suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault in the Kingston Road and Midland Avenue area earlier this year.
The incident took place at approximately 1.10 a.m, on Sunday, Jan. 3.
Police said a woman was walking in the area when she was approached from behind by a man, grabbed, pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted, police said.
The male suspect is described as white, five-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing between 175 to 200 pounds, with brown eyes. His age is estimated at betweeen 19 to 30.
Police said he was wearing a black winter jacket with the hood up, a dark mask or face covering, black pants and white sneakers.
The security camera images were released by police on Jan. 14. The images show the suspect and the vehicle he is believed to have fled in, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
