Man sought after allegedly threatening to shoot attendant at Danforth GO Station

Police have released security camera image of this man in connection with an investigation into a threatening incident at the Danforth GO Station on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 10.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with a threatening investigation.

According to police, officers were called to the Danforth GO Station (on Main Street just sough of Danforth Avenue) on Sunday, Jan. 10 at approximately 1:35 p.m., regarding a man making threats.

Police allege that a man approached a station attendant, threatened to get a firearm and shoot the attendant.

The man is described as 30 to 40 years old, wearing a black jacket and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com