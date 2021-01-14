Man sought after allegedly threatening to shoot attendant at Danforth GO Station

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with a threatening investigation.
According to police, officers were called to the Danforth GO Station (on Main Street just sough of Danforth Avenue) on Sunday, Jan. 10 at approximately 1:35 p.m., regarding a man making threats.
Police allege that a man approached a station attendant, threatened to get a firearm and shoot the attendant.
The man is described as 30 to 40 years old, wearing a black jacket and camouflage pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.