Community meeting on design of Woodbine Avenue bike lanes to be hosted by local councillor

The bike lanes on Woodbine Avenue can be seen in this photo looking north to Gerrard Street East. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By ALI RAZA, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Whether you drive, walk or cycle on Woodbine Avenue, there’s a community meeting regarding road safety and bike lanes on Jan. 18.

Hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, residents will learn about new proposed design changes to the street to prioritize road safety and bike lane maintenance at the meeting.

“Since I was elected city councillor in December 2018, I’ve been clear that I’ll work with the community to find ways to improve the road design to reduce congestion and cut-through traffic on surrounding streets,” Bradford said.

Bike lanes on Woodbine Avenue were installed in fall 2017. Since that time the lanes have been a source of heated debate, the councillor added.

There was a large public meeting in April 2019 and since then there has been extensive consultation on a new design for the lanes. The new design will focus on the stretch of Woodbine Avenue between Kingston Road and Gerrard Street East.

“I’m inviting the community to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposal and share their input,” Bradford said.

City staff will be in attendance to present the proposed design and accompanying drawings. They will also answer any questions residents have.

The community meeting takes place on Monday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. via Zoom video conference.

To register for the meeting and to submit questions in advance, please contact Bradford’s office at councillor_bradford@toronto.ca

Ali Raza is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.