Deja Views: From Quigley’s expansion plan to a dental office

Photo above from 2006 shows the building at the corner of Leuty Avenue and Queen Street East. Inset photo shows same building today. Photos by David Van Dyke.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Many Beachers will remember when this building was a Becker’s Milk store, on the southeast corner of Leuty Avenue and Queen Street East.

I recall shooting the top image in 2006. Quigley’s, a very popular local bar, was looking to expand. They had secured this property and renovations had started. Needles to say, it never happened.

For a short time a frozen yogurt store operated here, and today, ironically, it is a dental office.

Do you have an old photo of the Beach that you’d like to share with our readership? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com with your photos.