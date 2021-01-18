East End Life cookbook with recipes from local residents helps raise funds for Community Centre 55

Community Centre 55 Executive Director Debbie Visconti, left, accepts a cheque for $2,500 from local resident and realtor Cori Endrody. The donation came from the proceeds of the East End Life Community Cookbook which Endrody organized. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

The East End Life Community website recently cooked up a fundraiser to help out Community Centre 55.

Organized by area resident and local realtor Cori Endrody, of Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., a cookbook filled with recipes submitted by local residents was created and sold to benefit Community Centre 55 and its many outreach programs in the East Toronto area.

Sales of the East End Life Community Cookbook were brisk over the holiday season, and Endrody presented a cheque for $2,500 to Community Centre 55 Executive Director Debbie Visconti on Jan. 12.

Endrody said that all orders for the cookbook were received online and copies were delivered directly in a manner that observed COVID-19 safety protocols.

The content of the book also featured photos taken free of charge by local photographers and the printing was subsidized by local printer Mail Slot, said Endrody.

For more information on East End Life, or to order a copy of the cookbook, please go to https://www.eastendlife.ca/

For more information on Community Centre 55 and how you can help, please go to https://www.centre55.com/