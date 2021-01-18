Man stabbed in Cliffside incident over the weekend

Toronto police are investigating after a man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in the Cliffside area over the weekend.
Police were called to Glen Everest Road in southwest Scarborough at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, for the reported stabbing.
Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds, and he was transported to hospital.
The victim is believed to be in his 20s.
Police are reportedly looking for two suspects in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
