Composite drawing of suspect in Taylor Creek Park sex assault released by police

Toronto police have released this composite drawing of a man wanted in connection with a sex assault in Taylor Creek Park on Jan. 5.

Toronto police have released a composite drawing of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Taylor Creek Park earlier this month.

Police were called to the park near Dawes Road north of Danforth Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at approximately 5:15 p.m. for a reported sexual assault.

A 24-year-old woman was walking in the park when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her and then fled the area, police said.

The male suspect was described as between 27 to 28 years old, approximately five-feet, six-inches tall, with a thin build, black hair, brown eyes, and with bushy eyebrows.

He was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, black jeans, black boots, and black winter gloves.

Police released a composite drawing of the suspect on Jan. 18.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the drawing is urged to contact police at 416-808-7474, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com