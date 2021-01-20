Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle that fled from collision at O’Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue

Police investigate after a man riding the moped-style vehicle seen on the road was struck on O'Connor Drive just east of Woodbine Avenue. The driver of the vehicle that struck the cyclist fled the scene, police said. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Toronto police say the driver of a vehicle that struck a man riding a moped on O’Connor Drive just east of Woodbine Avenue earlier today did not remain at the scene of the collision.

Police said the male rider of the moped-style cycle suffered serious injuries after being struck at around noon on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The cyclist’s injuries were considered to be serious, possibly life-threatening. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

There is no description available at this time of the vehicle that struck the cyclist.

O’Connor Drive is closed in both directions over the bridge between Woodbine Avenue and Glenwood Crescent while police investigate.