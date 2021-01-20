Police in 55 Division looking for man wanted on weapons charges

Police in 55 Division are looking for Brian Wilkinson, 44, on weapons charges.

As part of the division's Wanted Wednesday initiative, police are letting residents know that they are looking for Brian Wilkinson, 44.

As part of the division’s Wanted Wednesday initiative, police are letting residents know that they are looking for Brian Wilkinson, 44.

Wilkinson is wanted on charges of assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and uttering threats.

He is described as five-feet, five-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, clean shaven, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com