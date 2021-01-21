Driver of white F-250 pickup with salter in the back sought in connection with hit and run at O’Connor and Woodbine

Toronto police are looking for the driver of a white pickup truck who fled the scene of a collision on O’Connor Drive at Woodbine Avenue yesterday.
According to police, a 59-year-old man was riding a e-bike north on Woodbine Avenue at 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and was attempting to turn right onto O’Connor Drive when he was struck by a vehicle.
Police said the driver of a pickup truck was travelling in the same direction and collided with the e-bike rider. Police allege the pickup truck driver fled the area in the vehicle.
The rider of the e-bike suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.
A photo of the pickup truck has been released by police. It is described as a white 2017-2019 Ford F250 Supercab pick-up truck, with a salter in the rear bed.
As part of the investigation, police are asking area residents, businesses and other drivers who may have been in the area at the time of the collision and have security camera or dashcam footage, to contact police.
Anyone with information on the pickup truck and its driver are asked to call police at 416-808-1900, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at whttps://www.222tips.com
