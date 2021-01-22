Police seek help finding missing man, 24, last seen in area of Victoria Park subway station

Henry St. Louis, 24, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 4:50 p.m., in the area of Victoria Park subway station.

Henry St. Louis, 24, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 4:50 p.m., in the area of the station on Victoria Park Avenue north of Danforth Avenue.

He is described as six-feet, three-inches tall, weighing 210 pounds He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at htttps://www.222tips.com