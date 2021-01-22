Police seek help finding missing man, 24, last seen in area of Victoria Park subway station

Toronto police Service are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man who last seen in the area of Victoria Park subway station.
Henry St. Louis, 24, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 4:50 p.m., in the area of the station on Victoria Park Avenue north of Danforth Avenue.
He is described as six-feet, three-inches tall, weighing 210 pounds He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and carrying a black backpack.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at htttps://www.222tips.com
