Police seek help to locate missing woman, 20, last seen near Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue

Eyerusalem Dawit, 20, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m., in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue area. Toronto police are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Eyerusalem Dawit, 20, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m., in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue area.

She is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds., with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and carrying a black purse.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com