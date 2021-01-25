Local councillors set to host 2021 Toronto Budget East End Consultation Meeting

Hosted by Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford, Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford and Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher, the 2021 Toronto Budget East End Consultation Meeting takes place on Monday, Feb. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Local residents are invited to attend 2021 Toronto Budget East End Consultation Meeting next week.

Hosted by Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford, Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford and Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher, the online meeting takes place on Monday, Feb. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Crawford is the Chair of the Toronto Budget Committee.

All of the councillors will be available at the Zoom meeting to hear concerns and questions from East Toronto residents.

The City of Toronto budget funds numerous services including transit, community safety, public health and small business support. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical role city services play in the lives of residents.

To register for the Feb. 1 Zoom meeting, please go to http://tinyurl.com/TOBudget21