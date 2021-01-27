COVID, Racism and the Far Right community forum on racism and intolerance set for Jan. 31

Toronto East Anti-hate Mobilization (TEAM) will host an online forum to talk about racism and intolerance on Jan. 31. The forum is called COVID, Racism and the Far Right.

Speakers will include Elder Catherine Brooks (Peduhbun Migizi Kwe); Nigel Barriffe, from the Urban Alliance on Race Relations; Beaches-East York MPP Rima Berns-McGown; Kingsley Kwok, from the Chinese Workers Alliance; Evan Balgord, from the Canadian Anti-hate Network; and Imam Irshad Osman of TEAM.

The forum will explore how racism and intolerance are being expressed during these challenging times.

People wishing to take part in the forum on Jan. 31 are asked to please register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMvd-uhqjIrGtHE-6zHgj4sJZ6984ViqvpE