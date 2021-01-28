Man, 40, charged with prowl by night, criminal harassment in connection with incidents in Woodbine and Gerrard area

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and is facing prowl by night and criminal harassment charges in connection with an ongoing incident in the Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.
According to police, a man allegedly removed soiled diapers from a green organic waste bin located beside a house in the area between Dec. 1, 2020 and Jan. 23 of this year.
Police arrested a man in connection with the investigation at 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 23.
Shane Stephen Kirkaldy, 40, of Toronto, is charged with three counts of prowl by night, two counts of criminal harassment and three counts of theft under.
Police in 55 Division are asking anyone who has any information about this investigation, or lives in the Woodbine and Gerrard area and is aware of similar incidents, to contact Det. Const. David DeLima at David.DeLima@torontopolice.on.ca
Information can also be given to police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com
