Missing 63-year-old man last seen in area of Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue

Stephen Sullivan, 63, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 25, at 3:45 pm in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 63-year-old man.

He is described at six-feet tall, weighing 200 pounds., balding with short white hair, and wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a khaki puffy coat, grey toque and yellow pullover.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com