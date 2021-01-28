Missing 63-year-old man last seen in area of Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 63-year-old man.
Stephen Sullivan, 63, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 25, at 3:45 pm in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.
He is described at six-feet tall, weighing 200 pounds., balding with short white hair, and wearing glasses.
He was last seen wearing a khaki puffy coat, grey toque and yellow pullover.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
