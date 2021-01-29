Community meeting on updated plans for 6 Dawes Rd. development slated

This artist's conception shows the view of the proposal for four buildings between Dawes Road and Main Street just north of the Danforth GO station. This image shows the view of the plan for 6 Dawes Rd. looking northwards from the Main Street bridge over the railway tracks.

The City of Toronto will host an online community consultation meeting for a development proposal at the foot of Dawes Road and the Danforth GO station area that is calling for the building of four residential towers ranging in height from 19 to 46 storeys.

The meeting will take place on Feb. 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and will discuss the updated plan for the development.

The January 2021 version of the proposal for 6 Dawes Rd. consists of three residential condominium buildings at 46, 44 and 37 storeys, and a rental apartment building at 19 storeys.

The proposal for the development of the area that runs from east to west between Dawes Road and Main Street, directly north of the railway tracks on land now occupied by a storage unit business, was first submitted to the city in November of 2019 by Bousfields Inc. on behalf of 6 Dawes Danforth Inc.

The 2019 proposal called for condo towers of 49, 46 and 40 storeys along with a six-storey building that would have included a community centre.

The new proposal for 6 Dawes Rd. does not include a community centre which would have been part of an integrated Metrolinx (Danforth GO) station.

Along with 1,467 residential units, the new proposal also includes 729 square metres of open space and a total of 2,351 square metres of outdoor amenity space and 3,517 square metres of indoor amenity space between the four buildings.

A total of 351 vehicle parking spaces and 1,469 bicycle parking spaces are included in the new proposal.

Also, 5,537 square metres of the proposal are set aside as non-residential space in the form of self-storage. The site at 6 Dawes Rd. is presently home to Apple Self Storage.

The Feb. 16 meeting will examine the differences between the November 2019 and the January 2021 proposal, and seek feedback from community members.

To take part in the meeting, which will be able to be done online or by phone, please go to http://www.toronto.ca/cpconsultations

For more information on the new proposal for 6 Dawes Rd., please visit https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/planning-development/application-information-centre/ and type in the address 6 Dawes Rd.

The proposal for 6 Dawes Rd. is among numerous development applications and new developments for the area around Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

Most of these proposals are part of the Main Street Development Plan which aims to increase density in the area significantly given its proximity to Danforth GO station and Main Street subway station.

For more on the Main Street area plans, please see our earlier story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/01/22/main-street-planning-study-big-buildings-and-big-density-are-coming/