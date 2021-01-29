Two people seriously injured in morning fire at home on Gainsborough Road

Fire crews deal with a house fire on Gainsborough Road earlier this morning. Two people have been critically injured in the fire. Photo by Mark Ireland.

Five people, two of them in critical condition, have been taken from a house fire on Gainsborough Road in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area this morning.

Fire crews were called to the house at approximately 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.

When firefighters arrived, the second floor of the building was reported to be fully involved in flames.

According to CP24, a firefighter at the scene had to evacuate the building and was treated for injuries.

District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 that the cold weather and winds were making it a difficult fire to fight.

The three-alarm fire also jumped to another house, and neighbouring homes have also been evacuated.

The cause of the fire is unknown and fire crews are still on the scene.

Road closures are still ongoing in the area of Gainsborough, Eastwood Road and Gerrard Street East at this time.