Deja Views: The Beach IGA, bell bottoms and the 1970s

The photo above was taken by Rod Armstrong in the 1970s of the Beach IGA at Queen Street East and Lee Avenue.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Rebecca Armstrong sent in the slightly damaged photo image (does not bother me at all) above of her mother, Jane, crossing Queen Street East on Lee Avenue. Some would say this intersection is the heart of the Beach.

Taken in the mid 1970s, we witness a very humble Beach neighbourhood in this photo.

If you are wondering why Jane’s leg resembles a tree trunk, well, the style back then was to wear bell bottoms with platform shoes.

The photo was taken by Rebecca’s father, Rod Armstrong, who recently passed away.

I am sorry that he could not relive this photograph as it appears today, but thankful to share it now with our readers as a tribute to him. Thanks again Rebecca for sharing this image.

Do you have an old photo of the Beach that you’d like to share with our readership? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com with your photos.