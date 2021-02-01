Commercial filming at Tommy Thompson Park among items to be discussed at online meeting

A Butterfly Walk takes place in Tommy Thompson Park on the Leslie Street Spit in this Beach Metro News file photo.

By JAYSON DIMAANO

On Thursday, Feb. 4th, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) and PortsToronto will host an information webinar on Tommy Thompson Park this week.

Items on the agenda will include visiting the park on the Leslie Street Spit during COVID-19, a pedestrian bridge and construction access road, upcoming commercial filming, aquatic habitat restoration and a moderated question-and-answer session.

The group Friends of the Spit is opposed to commercial filming in the area.

“The Spit is an urban wilderness, both by our definition, and the TRCA’s definition. The Spit is not a backlot for Hollywood North productions. Commercial filming is incompatible with The Spit,” said the group in a statement.

“The Spit is a park; a different park and is for people and wildlife. We do understand the importance of the film industry in Toronto; but, we also understand and know the importance of The Spit to the citizens of Toronto and to the wildlife on The Spit, especially now, in these COVID times. Filming should not come at the expense of the Spit.”

Friends of the Spit says the Leslie Street Spit is North America’s “most remarkable” public urban wilderness.

It is a five-kilometre long peninsula, built by construction filling, that juts into Lake Ontario close to downtown Toronto. Started well over 40 years ago, it was intended to be a breakwater for harbour expansion, which was not needed due to a decrease in lake shipping.

Tommy Thompson Park now includes a number of wildlife species, such as plants, birds, reptiles and amphibians, mammals and butterflies.

Those who would like to attend the webinar on Feb. 4 can register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7988571413412444685