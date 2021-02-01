Suspect sought in connection with sex assault at Broadview subway station

Police have released an image of a man they are looking for in connection with an alleged sexual assault at Broadview subway station on the afternoon of Jan. 27.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault at Broadview subway station last week.

According to police, a 30-year-old woman was on a TTC in the Thorncliffe Park Drive area on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at approximately 2:25 p.m., when she was involved in a verbal altercation with a man.

When both the man and the woman got off the bus at Broadview station, police allege the man followed the woman and sexually assaulted her.

The man then fled into the subway station, police said.

The man is described as 45 to 50 years old, five-feet, five-inches to five-feet, nine-inches tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red and black hooded jacket, a black baseball cap, black pants, brown boots and a blue mask. Police have released a security camera image of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com