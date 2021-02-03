Online workshops help couples find romance as Valentine’s Day approaches

Local School of Romance with The Mistress of Play will be going virtual this year in advance of Valentine's Day. Photo: Submitted.

By JAYSON DIMAANO

Working, learning and teaching virtually is becoming the new normal since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that holds true when it comes to romance as well.

For some people, moving to an online platform has been difficult, but for Tanya Lee, who is better known as The Mistress of Play’ it wasn’t too difficult.

“It’s been pretty good. A lot of people complain about it because it goes too long. If you time it, people can log on and might want to stay longer. It’s when it goes too long, you’re sitting in a chair, your legs and butt hurts. So we decided on half an hour,” she said of her lessons at the School of Romance.

Her course was supposed to open last year at Beaches United Church, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she will not be holding in-person classes until 2022.

The School of Romance started when The Mistress of Play went back to school five years ago to become a life skills coach in romance.

She wants couples to put play, creativity and imagination back into their romantic lives. That is how she thought of her name, as she believes everyone should have a playful side and a romantic side. She is not a therapist nor is what she does therapy.

“There is much more to romance than just sex. It is actually putting thought, kindness and love into it. Especially with planning, people want to be spontaneous, but that does not necessarily happen when you have a busy life. You’ve got kids, a job, (extracurricular) activites.”

“Romance is more than just significant holidays gestures and gifts. It requires loving work and nurture all year round,” she added.

While in-person learning is not an option, she teamed up with Zebra Pen Canada to create a series of 30-minute workshops once a week for a year at $10 each per person from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The online workshops start on Feb. 10.

For more info, visit www.facebook.com/TheMistressOfPlay, as she will be posting tips and advice on how to celebrate Valentine’s Day during a global pandemic.

The link for the workshop is at www.eventbrite.ca/x/bringing-romance-back-in-times-of-a-pandemic-tickets-135707812721