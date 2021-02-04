Police in 55 Division seek suspect wanted on break-in charges

Police in 55 Division are looking for Jonathan Cada, 31, in relation to a number of charges.

As part of the division’s Wanted Wednesday initiative, police have released information and a photo of a 31-year-old man being sought in connection with a number of charges.

Jonathan Cada, 31, of Toronto is wanted on three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of disobeying a court order and three counts of breach of probation.

He is described as five-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com