Police in 55 Division seek suspect wanted on break-in charges

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on a number of charges including breaking and entering.
As part of the division’s Wanted Wednesday initiative, police have released information and a photo of a 31-year-old man being sought in connection with a number of charges.
Jonathan Cada, 31, of Toronto is wanted on three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of disobeying a court order and three counts of breach of probation.
He is described as five-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
