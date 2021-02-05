Council approves motion objecting to cannabis retail store at park site leased by Tuggs Inc.

An application is being made for a retail cannabis store at 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E., Unit 1. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By ALI RAZA, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Toronto City Council ratified its opposition to a cannabis store on leased land in Woodbine Beach Park at its meeting this week.

The City will now wait for a response from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission, which can ultimately approve the cannabis shop licence application made by leaseholder Tuggs Inc. for a Miss Jones Cannabis Outposts store.

The company submitted its application to the AGCO for a cannabis retail store authorization at 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E., Unit 1. Tuggs Inc. has leased the site from the City of Toronto since June 2, 2010.

The City says, however, that under the lease agreement terms a cannabis retail store is not permitted on the land.

It was on Dec. 29, 2020, the City learned that Tuggs Inc. submitted an application to AGCO for a cannabis shop. On Jan. 7, 2021, Toronto’s Parks, Forestry, and Recreation department sent a letter to Tuggs asking for the application to be withdrawn.

Another letter from the City of Toronto, in consultation with Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, was sent to the AGCO on Jan. 11 reminding them that the cannabis shop was not permitted as per the lease agreement.

Tuggs responded that a cannabis shop is permitted under the lease agreement and asked the City to reconsider its position.

At its meeting on Feb. 3, Toronto City Council passed a motion by Bradford officially objecting to the cannabis retail store application at 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E.

The AGCO is yet to decide whether to grant the licence. It had received more than 60 letters from local residents in objection to the store.

If the store is permitted by the AGCO, there is a possibility the City of Toronto and Tuggs Inc. may enter into a legal battle regarding it.

Ali Raza is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.