Beach’s Delina Restaurant set to open second location on Kingston Road

Delina Restaurant owner Abeba Bayrastion is preparing to open a second location on Kingston Road. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By AMANDA GIBB

Delina Restaurant in the Beach is thriving amid the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, enough for owner Abeba Bayrastion to soon open a second location.

Bayrastion opened Delina Restaurant at Queen Street East just east of Woodbine Avenue in 2009 after a trip to the area with her family in which she fell in love with the neighbourhood.

“After the beach, we said let’s get something to eat for the kids. While we were walking we only saw the Pizza Pizza and nothing else,” said Bayrastion.

After that trip, Bayrastion said that she started looking around the area for a building to rent and start her restaurant with her home-cooking.

“I was raising my kids and I knew I could do more, I grew up cooking and doing all of it from scratch. My mom was a farmer and I have all of those skills inside of me,” she said.

Bayrastion is originally from Ethiopia, and fled from war in the country when she was just 16 years old. After spending time in a Sudanese refugee camp, she eventually came to Canada.

“When I go back and think about it, I wonder how I made it from 16 and all that war to ending up here in Canada…I’m learning you don’t know where life will take you, and I ended up here (in the Beach) with all these beautiful people. I love them so much from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Bayrastion said Beach residents have been a driving force behind the success of Delina Restaurant, and the opening of a second location, despite the pandemic creating uncertainty for many local businesses.

“I’m not really doing anything, trust me, it’s just happening because of the people in the area. There was one customer that found the new place for me. They have been saying that I should make another location and they keep telling me that I can do it,” she said.

The second location for Delina Restaurant will be located at 941 Kingston Rd., and Bayrastion is hopeful that she can open the restaurant by the end of February after renovations are completed.

“I’m very excited. It’s just the people around me that make this and my life so exciting and make me think that I can do this,” she said.

Bayrastion said that she is grateful to the community for helping her to find a second location and giving her the resources such as addresses and contacts that she needed to make the expansion a reality.

Delina Restaurant offers a range of foods such as falafel, shawarma, wraps, salads, and other Mediterranean options.

“We have everything because…there are so many different great foods, and I love all of this food. I grew up doing everything from scratch, I never grew up buying food and not knowing what’s in it,” said Bayrastion.

She said that because she loves everything on the menu so much, there was no way that she could pick out a favourite dish.

“I’m just a foodie, every dish we love. When you have a background with food you know what things are going to taste like. I do it myself, the ginger is fresh, the garlic is fresh, I know what I’m doing,” she said.

Delina Restaurant is currently open for takeout, or through food delivery options like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Bayrastion said she is excited to continue serving food to the community from both of her restaurants.