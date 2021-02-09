Meetings on condo proposal at site of Lenmore Court apartments in Birch Cliff slated

Tenants meetings are taking place this month and a virtual Community Consultation Meeting is set for March 1 regarding a 10-storey condo proposal in Birch Cliff at the site of the Lenmore Court apartments on Kingston Road. Inset image shows a drawing of the proposed building on the south side of Kingston Road between Birchcliff and Lakeside avenues. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By ALI RAZA, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The City of Toronto’s planning division is hosting a series of meetings regarding the condo development proposed for the site of the Lenmore Court residences on Kingston Road in Birch Cliff.

Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford announced a pair of tenant meetings this month on his social media, and also assured residents in the area that they will be delivered notices of community consultation meetings.

Altree Developments has submitted a proposals for a 264-unit condominium on the site of Lenmore Court apartments, 1615-1641 Kingston Rd., between Birchcliff and Lakeside avenues. The proposal also impacts two properties at 50-52 Birchcliff Ave.

Both the developer and Crawford say the project is in early stages and open to community input.

However, residents are concerned about the plan for varying reasons.

The Birch Cliff Village Community Association has held meetings with Crawford raising concerns of intensification, traffic, and safety, while residents and tenants of the three low-rise apartment blocks of Lenmore Court are concerned that they may be evicted or priced out.

Altree offered tenants of the rental units at Lenmore Court new rental units at the site of Days Inn on 2151 Kingston Rd. in Cliffside where the developer is proposing an 11-storey condo that would include 33 rental units.

Tenants’ meeting with Lenmore Court residents are slated for Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.; and on Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. For more information regarding the tenants’ meetings, contact Crawford’s office at 416-392-4052.

A virtual Community Consultation Meeting on the proposal for Birch Cliff is slated for Monday, March 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Those wishing to take part in the March 1 meeting by phone or online, please go to the City Planning Consultations Webpage at http://www.toronto.ca/consultations for information on how to do so.

Detailed information on the proposals is also available online by going to the City of Toronto’s Application Information Centre at https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/planning-development/application-information-centre/ and typing in either the 1615 Kingston Rd. address or the 2151 Kingston Rd. address.

Information is also available regarding the Birch Cliff proposal at http://app.toronto.ca/tmmis/viewAgendaItemHistory.do?item=2021.SC21.1

For more information on both the Birch Cliff and the Days Inn proposals and how to make comments on them, please contact City of Toronto planner Yishan Liu at 416-395-6708 or by email at Yishan.Liu@toronto.ca

Ali Raza is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.