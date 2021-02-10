Update: Man killed in shooting at Danforth Avenue condo identified as Harry Lainas, 47

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the night of Feb. 9 in the parking area of a condo at 2301 Danforth Ave. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the parking garage of a Danforth Avenue condo last night as 47-year-old Harry Lainas.

Police were called to the condo at 2301 Danforth Ave., between Patricia Drive and Morton Road, at approximately 10:35 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking garage. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting,

The shooting death of Lainas is Toronto’s ninth homicide of 2021.

Police are asking for anyone in the area with security camera footage to please contact investigators with the homicide squad at 416-808-7400.

There has not been any suspect information released.

Anyone with information on this shooting can also contact police anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com/