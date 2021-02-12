Fairmount Park Icemasters hosting Family Day Scavenger Hunt event

There will not be a Fairmount Park Winterfest this year due to COVID-19. However, area residents are encouraged to take part in a Family Day Scavenger Hunt this long weekend and into next week. This photo from the 2020 Fairmount Park Winterfest shows Azania testing out the ice on one the rinks in the park. Beach Metro News file photo by Donna Braybrook.

The Fairmount Park Icemasters will be hosting a pandemic-safe Family Day Scavenger Hunt this long weekend.

The event begins Friday, Feb. 12 and those taking part will have until Feb. 19 to submit their online entries.

The scavenger hunt is designed to help build community spirit during these challenging COVID-19 times, while also giving residents a chance to get some fresh air and win some gift cards that support local businesses.

There is no charge to take part in the scavenger hunt, but those participating are encouraged to make a donation to one of the two GoFundMe pages in support of those impacted by the tragic fatal fire on Gainsborough Road on Jan. 29.

Those participating in the scavenger hunt will be tasked with a number of activities and landmarks to locate in the East Toronto neighbourhood.

Some of the activities in the scavenger hunt including skating on the ice rinks at Fairmount Park, tobogganing or rolling down a hill, enjoy a hot cocoa, taking a photo of a wild animal (squirrels count), taking a photo in front of a favourite local business and performing a random act of kindness.

Participants are reminded that they must observe all COVID-19 safety rules while taking part in any of the activities, and teams should be made up of those within a household.

Photos of the activities being completed and items located can be posted to the Fairmount Park Icemasters Facebook page up until 9 p.m. on Feb. 19 to be eligible for prizes. Not every activity or task on the scavenger hunt checklist has to be completed to enter the contest for gift cards.

“Just do as many as you can,” the organizer say on their Facebook post.

Those taking part in the scavenger hunt are also encouraged to support local businesses such as Lazy Daisy’s Café, Morning Parade, Bodega Henriette, and Occasions Restaurant while they do so.

For more information on the Fairmount Park Icemasters Family Day Scavenger Hunt 2021, please go to the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/51607789318