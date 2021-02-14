Deja Views: A look at the Bessborough Mansions on Queen Street East in 1982

The above photo of the Bessborough Mansions on Queen Street East was taken in 1982. Inset photo shows the building today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

It is with some regret that I share Chris Nicholls’ Iast submission. The Bessborough Mansions (above) on Queen Street East, just past Silver Birch Avenue were photographed in 1982.

When Chris was a photo arts student in the 1980s, he documented many of the storefronts in the Beach. Luckily for us, he kept the negatives and prints.

It has been delightful for me to rediscover businesses that long ago have left, but for many are still remembered.

Thank you Chris for sharing this incredible body of work. If you want to see more of Chris’s work, check out chrisnicholls.live

Do you have an old photo of the Beach that you’d like to share with our readership? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com