Metrolinx plans to start ‘clearing and grubbing’ work beside railway tracks between Warden and Norwood

Work along the Lakeshore East Rail corridor will see crews removing some trees and other vegetation near the tracks between Warden Avenue and Norwood Road. The work is expected to begin on Feb. 15.

Residents living along the railway tracks between Warden Avenue and Norwood Road need to be aware that work crews will be in the area to start “clearing and grubbing” work starting on Monday, Feb. 15.

The work along the Lakeshore East Rail corridor will see crews removing some trees and other vegetation near the tracks.

Clearing will take place on the south side of the tracks between Norwood Road to just east of Victoria Park Avenue. Clearing will take place on the north side of the tracks from Victoria Park Avenue to just east of Warden Avenue.

The work is expected to continue until March 31.

Most of the work is slated to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Also, in early March there will be two weeks of night work scheduled in the area of the rail bridges over Danforth Avenue and Warden Avenue. The work will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will see barriers installed near the bridges.

Residents near the bridges can expect to see a mobile crane, site lighting, a tree feller and a flatbed truck in the area while the work is being done.

For more information on this “clearing and grubbing” work, please go to: http://www.metrolinx.com/en/greaterregion/projects/docs/lakeshoreeast/Construction-Notice-Clearing-Grubbing-Feb-2021.pdf