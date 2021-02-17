Buttermilk pancakes on the menu at St. Aidan’s online celebration

Dawn Chapman of Lazy Daisy’s Café & General Store with her special buttermilk pancakes. Photo: Submitted.

By MARY BETH DENOMY

Whether you like them fluffy or flat, pancakes were on the menu for Beachers as St. Aidan’s church celebrated an annual tradition on Feb. 16 with a live Zoom cooking class.

Pancake Tuesday, or Shrove Tuesday, is one day before Ash Wednesday on the Christian calendar which is the start of Lent – the 40 days leading up to Easter.

“In the past we’ve hosted a fundraising dinner on Pancake Tuesday but because of COVID we decided to organize a family-friendly online event,” said Gemma Snider who leads the church’s children’s ministry program.

“We wanted to see some familiar faces and welcome some new ones, while having some fun.”

Local chef and owner of Lazy Daisy’s Café, Dawn Chapman, took parishioners and guests through a one-hour cooking class at 5:30 p.m. on how to make her popular buttermilk pancakes for dinner.

Most participants were families and arrived online prepared with the utensils and ingredients, ready to cook.

Chapman shared some secrets to whipping up the best buttermilk pancakes such as “cook them on low and slow” and after combining the wet and dry ingredients, let the mixture sit for five minutes. “That’s when the magic happens.”

Why pancakes? According to an old English custom, you were supposed to use up all the fattening ingredients in your house before Lent, so you could fast for the next 40 days. In the past, eggs and milk were typical high calorie household staples.

During COVID-19 and while the church is undergoing renovations, St. Aidan’s is hosting weekly services and special events online. All are welcome to attend the online events. For a full listing, go to: www.staidansinthebeach.com

Lazy Daisy’s Café & General Store specializes in locally-sourced foods and can be found at 1515 Gerrard St. E., near Coxwell Avenue. On the take-out menu are specialities such as buttermilk pancakes, cinnamon pancakes and a breakfast burrito.

Want to see how your cooking skills stack up? Check out the pancakes recipe below!

Lazy Daisy’s Café Buttermilk Pancakes

Serves 3-4. Makes 16 pancakes. Double the recipe if you have big eaters or want to freeze them. You can always pop them in your toaster for a quick snack!

Materials Needed

1 large non-stick frying pan

Non-stick spray

1 spatula

1 whisk

Measuring spoons

1 cup measure

¼ cup measure

2 large mixing bowls

Extras

Have to hand your favourite pancake toppings. A few of our family faves are:

Blueberries / banana & chocolate chips / strawberries / whipped cream

Make your pancakes into a full meal deal by adding breakfast sausages or smoked bacon on the side. I’ll be cooking up my fave breakfast sausages from Fresh From the Farm located on Donlands Avenue.

Ingredients

Dry

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup white sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

1.25 tsp table salt

Wet

2 eggs, beaten

2 cups buttermilk

1 tsp vanilla

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Directions

Mix together all dry ingredients in one bowl Whisk together all wet ingredients in a separate bowl Add the wet mix to the dry mix then be sure to whisk out all dem lumps!. Let batter sit at least 5 – 10 minutes before cooking Warm your pan over medium low heat. Spray with cooking oil (butter tends to overbrown the edges). Using the ¼ cup measure, scoop batter and place in frying pan so they form medium size circles Let cook until batter begins to bubble then flip If you are adding toppings now is the time to add them! Continue cooking for another minute or so until second side is lightly and perfectly browned and batter is cooked all through the center. (careful – your pan might get hotter over time so cooking time will decrease) Plate, serve and enjoy!