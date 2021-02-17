Virtual open house to reveal preferred plan for improvements to Ivan Forrest Gardens Park frontage

New frontage for Ivan Forrest Gardens park along Queen Street East, on the north side just east of Glen Manor Drive, is being planned.

The City of Toronto will be hosting a virtual open house on plans for streetscape improvements to Ivan Forrest Gardens Park in the Beach.

The online event takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Over the past few months, local residents and other stakeholders have been giving their input into developing a new design for the frontage of the park along Queen Street East, on the north side just east of Glen Manor Drive.

Wednesday’s open house will show the preferred design for the new frontage, and will give those taking part a chance to learn more about the plans.

People wishing to take part in the online open house are asked to go https://toronto.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?nomenu=true&siteurl=toronto&service=6&rnd=0.4083543817679658&main_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftoronto.webex.com%2Fec3300%2Feventcenter%2Fevent%2FeventAction.do%3FtheAction%3Ddetail%26%26%26EMK%3D4832534b0000000487cc8d40af5c89995db4d11e8a1b55a9c42dd276703490ddaf23f88981b44035%26siteurl%3Dtoronto%26confViewID%3D184152702383595536%26encryptTicket%3DSDJTSwAAAAT30f10WDhg2tf6TlQzyiWODPPXhExBA35ttUfUzkN51Q2%26

Participants are asked to log in at least 10 minutes prior to the open house to ensure their connection is working.