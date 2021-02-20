Police investigating theft of TTC Special Constable uniform in Woodbine and Danforth area

Toronto police are investigating the theft of a TTC Special Constable uniform reported stolen in the Woodbine and Danforth area on Thursday, Feb. 18.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, at around 5 p.m., three TTC Special Constable Uniform shirts, and the front half of an external ballistic vest carrier were reported stolen in th Woodbine and Danforth avenues area, police said.

The shirts are described as baby blue with TTC Special Constable patches on the shoulders. The front half of the ballistic carrier is black, and did not contain any plates, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com,