Danforth-Main Laneway Connection project set to host first virtual community meeting

This laneway east of Barrington Avenue and south of Coleman Park is among those being considered for improvements as part of the Danforth-Main Laneway Connection project. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By ALI RAZA, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Laneways around Danforth Avenue and Main Street are getting a facelift as part of a local project aimed at maximizing their public use.

The Danforth-Main Laneway Connection project will bring improvements to three laneways: two adjacent to Main Street Station and one adjacent to Coleman Park.

The idea is to increase safety, improve visibility, and create “permeable people-friendly edges” with neighbouring walkways and the park.

The project is a collaborative effort between a local non-profit organization The Laneway Project, the City of Toronto, and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford’s office.

Bradford’s office procured some funding for the project from unspent funds in the city transportation services budget. “Laneways in our community present a huge amount of untapped potential,” he said. “While laneways usually serve a utilitarian purpose, with thoughtful community input they can transform the look, feel, and safety of a neighbourhood.”

As for the schedule, site analysis and project planning will take place in winter and spring this year, while the installations are planned for September and October.

At its current phase, there is opportunity for members of the community to seek information and offer input at a number of upcoming e-meetings.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, residents can register for the first meeting, Project Kickoff, to be hosted on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3dqoHmE

On Monday, March 8, another Zoom meeting will go through the Site Analysis with a virtual walkthrough of the area. To register, visit bit.ly/2M6t4bj

There’s also a 31-question survey available at bit.ly/3azs0WM to be submitted by March 29.

Ali Raza is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.