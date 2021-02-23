Danforth-Main Laneway Connection project set to host first virtual community meeting

By ALI RAZA, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Laneways around Danforth Avenue and Main Street are getting a facelift as part of a local project aimed at maximizing their public use.
The Danforth-Main Laneway Connection project will bring improvements to three laneways: two adjacent to Main Street Station and one adjacent to Coleman Park.
The idea is to increase safety, improve visibility, and create “permeable people-friendly edges” with neighbouring walkways and the park.
The project is a collaborative effort between a local non-profit organization The Laneway Project, the City of Toronto, and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford’s office.
Bradford’s office procured some funding for the project from unspent funds in the city transportation services budget. “Laneways in our community present a huge amount of untapped potential,” he said. “While laneways usually serve a utilitarian purpose, with thoughtful community input they can transform the look, feel, and safety of a neighbourhood.”
As for the schedule, site analysis and project planning will take place in winter and spring this year, while the installations are planned for September and October.
At its current phase, there is opportunity for members of the community to seek information and offer input at a number of upcoming e-meetings.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, residents can register for the first meeting, Project Kickoff, to be hosted on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3dqoHmE
On Monday, March 8, another Zoom meeting will go through the Site Analysis with a virtual walkthrough of the area. To register, visit bit.ly/2M6t4bj
There’s also a 31-question survey available at bit.ly/3azs0WM to be submitted by March 29.
Ali Raza is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.