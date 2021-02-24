Proposal for 10-30 Dawes Rd. on agenda at Toronto and East York Community Council meeting

The proposal for 10-30 Dawes Rd. will be the subject of an upcoming Local Planning Appeal Tribunal hearing.

The Toronto and East York Community Council is expected to direct the City Solicitor to take part in an upcoming Local Planning Appeal Tribunal hearing regarding a proposal for two highrise mixed-use condo buildings at 10-30 Dawes Rd.

Community Council will discuss the City Solictor’s actions at its Feb. 24 meeting.

The proposal for 10-30 Dawes Rd. is calling for a 24-storey and a 41-storey building atop a shared base on the site which is on the west side of Dawes Road just south of Danforth Avenue.

Made by Dandaw Development Inc., the proposal is for a 3,786-square-metre site that is presently zoned as industrial.

The developer is seeking to have the zoning changed to permit mixed-use residential which would be made up of the two towers containing 616 residential units, 769 square metres of retail space, 1,946 square meters of office space, and 321 square metres of space for a day care.

Community Council is opposed to this proposal for a number of reasons including that it does not conform with the City of Toronto’s Official Plan, or the Province of Ontario’s A Place to Grow: Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

The developer appealed to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal “due to Council’s failure to make a decision on the Application within the timeframe prescribed by the Planning Act,” said the summary of the issue prepared for Toronto and East York Community Council.

A Case Management Conference (by video) will be held by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal on March 19. For information on how to take part in that conference, please go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/jpin/156947293

The proposal is within the area covered by the City of Toronto’s Main Street Planning Study which is calling for intensification in the area due to its proximity to the Danforth GO station and Main subway station. For more on the Main Street Planning Study, please see our earlier story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/01/22/main-street-planning-study-big-buildings-and-big-density-are-coming/