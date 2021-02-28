Deja Views: Smile, have a nice day and remember the 1970s in the Beach

Ann Patterson took the above photo of Tony's fruit stand and the Have A Nice Day coffee shop on Queen Street East at Elmer Avenue in the 1970s. Inset photo shows the same buildings now.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The original photograph above was taken by Ann Patterson sometime in the late 1970s.

At this time she and her husband ran a camera store across the street from this location (Elmer Avenue and Queen Street East).

Tony’s fruit stand, which later became Ends, and Have a Nice Day Coffee Stop are featured in this fantastic image.

I clearly remember campy coffee shops like Have a Nice Day. Simple, no frills and basic; forget about your half foam, non-fat lattes with caramel drizzle. This is the way it was back in the 1970s: “How many sugars sir? One or two?”

Anyway, I am delighted that Ann sent me some photographs that I will now share with you. Thank you Ann!

Do you have an old photo of the Beach that you’d like to share with our readership? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com