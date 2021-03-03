Man in “position of authority” with Royal Canadian Air Cadet program in East York and Scarborough charged with sexual assault

Daniel Caster, 27, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident in November of 2019.

A man who was in a position of authority as a member of a Royal Canadian Air Cadet program in the East York and Scarborough area has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident in November of 2019.

Police allege a 16-year-old girl was the victim of a sexual assault.

A man surrendered to police to police on Feb. 24 of this year in connection with the incident, police said in press release issued on March 3.

Daniel Caster, 27, of Toronto, is charged with sexual assault, overcoming resistance to commission of an offence, and sexual exploitation of a young person.

He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Courtroom 505, at 2 p.m.

Police said in the release they are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com