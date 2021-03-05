Find Blue Day on March 7 to intensify search for cat missing since fatal fire on Gainsborough Road

Residents are being asked to be on the lookout for this cat, Blue, who went missing after the tragic fatal house fire at 95 Gainsborough Rd. on Jan. 29. A Find Blue Day is planned for Sunday, March 7 in the community.

East Toronto community members are being asked to take some time on Sunday, March 7 to help find a cat that went missing after the fatal house fire on Gainsborough Road in January.

Find Blue Day is being planned by Kirsten Scollie, and she said a number of local businesses and individuals have contributed to raise a $900 reward for the finding of the cat.

Blue is a long-haired grey/blue female cat and she has been missing since the morning of Friday, Jan. 29. The cat was outside at that time when the house fire took place at 95 Gainsborough Rd.

Jana Jansons, her seven-year-old grandson Kai, Amanda Freimanis, 33, and Matthew Zdybal, 31, died in the fire that broke out. at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 29. Injured in the fire were Jade Jacobis and Arija Jansons, the daughter of Jana and the mother of Kai.

Two cats were also killed in the fire, said Scollie.

Blue belonged to Kai, said Scollie, and it would mean a lot to Arija if the cat could be found safe.

“Blue was Kai’s cat. They grew up together and were the same age. Blue was outside the night of the fire. She survived but is still missing,” said Scollie.

The house at 95 Gainsborough was severely damaged in the fire and has since been torn down.

Scollie is asking residents in a four-block area bounded area 95 Gainsborough Rd., which is between Gerrard Street East and Eastwood Road to take time on March 7 to make a thorough search of their own properties and any public spaces as well.

She added that the recently opened M (1501 Gerrard St. E., just west of Coxwell Avenue) will offering free coffee/drinks to those actively looking for Blue on March 7.

“She could be hiding right under our noses,” said Scollie of Blue. “Please check under porches, sheds, garages, etc.. Using a flashlight will reflect and illuminate her eyes.”

Residents outside the four-block radius of 95 Gainsborough are also encouraged to search for Blue, said Scollie.

Anyone who believes they have spotted the cat or have information on Blue is asked to call 416-902-0211 or go to the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/letsfindblue

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office.

There have been two GoFundMe pages set up to help victims of the fire including those in neighbouring homes at 93 and 91 Gainsborough Rd.

The GoFundMe campaigns can be accessed at https://ca.gofundme.com/f/fundraising-for-arija-after-the-fire?qid=5cf4cf26f98bfa105b2c1cd610a37736 and at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-victims-of-last-nights-tragedy-fire/update/27022240/gallery/0?fbclid=IwAR1CTKLDwdLlkiPY4MApBso0HjnShpR7RwUWRexz38uxXdfFlxl-CImbQsE