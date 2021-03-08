Breaking Bread Together event features three-course dinner and virtual winery tour to benefit programs at Beach United Church

The Breaking Bread Together fundraiser is slated for March 12. Tickets must be purchased by 10 a.m. on March 10.

By JAYSON DIMAANO

On Friday, March 12 at 6 p.m., local residents are invited to take part in the Breaking Bread Together fundraiser Beach United Church.

The online event will take place via ZOOM and help support of the church’s four food programs that have continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Breaking Bread Together event will feature a three-course dinner with wine pairing, three bottles of wine: sparkling, red and white, and a virtual tour of a winery outside of Venice, Italy.

Rob St. Pierre, of Tre Amici Imports, will travel with participants via ZOOM to visit with winemaker William Spinazze of Tenuta Santome near Venice, Italy.

Participants will hear the story of the Spinazze family winery and learn about what makes this winery unique while they virtually enjoy a delicious dinner together.

Wines to be included in the virtual dinner are Santome Prosecco DOC Treviso; a 2018 Santome Chardonnay; and a 2018 Cabarnet Sauvignon. They will all be paired with specific food dishes as part of the three-course meal.

Dinner and the tour start at 6 p.m. on March 12. Orders must be placed by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

Tickets are $150 for two people.

For more information, and to register for the event, please go to https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/breaking-bread-together-tickets-143795364807?utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_medium=email&utm_source=eventbrite&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail