Royal Canadian Legion branches in Beaches-East York receive more than $43,000 in federal funding to deal with pandemic impacts

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 1/42 (Baron Byng) on Coxwell Avenue was among four local branches to receive a federal funding boost earlier this year. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

A number of local Royal Canadian Legion branches have received a funding boost from the Government of Canada to help them deal with the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith recently announced the more than $43,000 in funding so the branches can continue to offer support for veterans.

The funding comes from the Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund, which is part of the Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan to help protect jobs, provide emergency support and keep businesses afloat.

“Our Beaches-East York Legions provide critical support to local veterans, community leadership to remember the sacrifice of those who served, and a space for many organizations across our east end to come together. They need our help to get through this crisis,” said Erskine-Smith in a statement sent to Beach Metro News.

Local Legion branches receiving funding are:

Branch 11 at 9 Dawes Rd; Branch 22 at 1240 Woodbine Ave.; Branch 345 at 81 Peard Rd.; and Branch 1/42 (Baron Byng) at 243 Coxwell Ave.

Each Legion branch has received $10,845.05 in funding.

“Branch 22 is grateful for this government support, said Selena Mackay, Acting President of Branch 22.

“This support is paramount to allowing us to support our operating costs, maintain support for our veterans, members and community, and to weather the pandemic until we are able to open again safely.”

Across Canada, federal financial aid for Royal Canadian Legions during the pandemic has exceeded $10 million.