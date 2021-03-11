Luminosity art installations to light up Queen Street East in the Beach

Headlights, above, is one of the art installations to be set up along Queen Street East as part of the Beach Village BIA's Luminosity event. The illuminated installations will be on display from March 13 to April 11. Inset image shows the Beacon Silo installation.

The Beach Village BIA will be presenting a COVID-safe outdoor exhibition along Queen Street East starting this month.

Called Luminosity, the exhibition will run from March 13 to April 11 and will help support both the local business and arts communities.

Luminosity will see art installations placed along the three-kilometres of Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard and Coxwell Avenue.

There will be eight different creations of art with lights displayed which residents and visitors will be able to view in a safe and socially distanced way.

“The installations will transform familiar spaces into unique works of urban art and will welcome Torontonians to explore their city,” said the Beach Village BIA in release.

“They will allow visitors to experience the warmth of the light, through artist interpretation, and act as a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’, following a difficult winter with COVID-19.”

The eight art displays are Guitars of Light, Chee-Win, Headlights, Light Tree, Sugar Mountain, Beacon Silo, Out From Under the Shadows, and Share the Love.

Guitars of Light was created Kristyn Waterworth and Edward Platero. Their Luminosity installation is the sixth artistic collaboration between the pair.

Chee-Win was created by Toronto artist Jungle Ling. “The discarded or often overlooked elements in society or nature are areas of great interest for him and represent topics of focus and celebration through his art,” said Ling’s bio.

Headlights has been created by the Collective Memory group of artists and designers founded by Stoyan Barakov and Robert McKaye in 2018.

Light Tree was created by the Opus Art Projects Group which is a collaboration between Laura Wood and Dawn Tyrrell. “Our vision is to bring about meaningful emotions that resonate with the viewer – telling stories with art. Laura and Dawn are both residents of the Beaches neighbourhood and are excited to be participating in a project so close to home,” said their bio.

Sugar Mountain was created by Rhonda Weppler and Trevor Mahovsky. They are Toronto-based artists who have worked collaboratively since 2004.

Beacon Silo is the work of artist Christ Foster. He is a multidisciplinary artist based in Toronto who embraces do-it-yourself methodology, and processes for ethical reuse, repair and maintenance in his studio.

Out From Under the Shadows was created by Bryan Faubert. His exhibition history stretches from Nova Scotia to Toronto to Mexico to Vancouver and back.

Share the Love was created by Thelia Sanders Shelton. Some of her past works include the Toronto Driftwood Sing in 2017 and a giant pail and shovel that was displayed on Ward’s Beach on the Toronto islands.

For more information on Luminosity and the exact locations of where the art installations will be displayed along Queen Street East, please visit the Beach Village BIA’s web page at https://to-thebeach.com/luminosity