Toronto Hydro begins Hammersmith Cable Removal Project to improve reliability of service

A Toronto Hydro truck is seen on Main Street on March 11. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By JAYSON DIMAANO

Toronto Hydro’s Hammersmith Cable Removal Project is currently taking place in East Toronto until September 2021.

In a notice sent to local residents and businesses, Toronto Hydro identified the project area as Danforth Avenue to the north; Queen Street East to the south; Glen Manor Drive to the east and Wineva Avenue to the west.

Toronto Hydro’s website says they are rebuilding the electrical distribution system in the community to improve the reliability of the service. This rebuild includes underground cable removal on city-owned property near the property lot lines of residences and businesses.

The work is divided up into two projects, said Toronto Hydro spokesperson Russell Baker.

In an email, Baker said the first project is already underway.

“The first project, by Danforth Avenue south to Queen Street East, and Wineva Avenue east to Glen Manor Drive, includes removing underground cables on city-owned properties near some residential lots. There will be minimal interruptions to local residents, although some city-approved road and sidewalk closures may occur before the project comes to a close in the fall,” he said.

“The second project by Danforth Avenue south to Queen Street East, and Coxwell Avenue east to Beech Avenue is scheduled to start in April and take approximately six months to complete. Crews will be removing old equipment and installing new primary cables and removing old hydro poles and installing new poles, where appropriate.”

Baker added that while Toronto Hydro will do their best to limit the impact of construction in the area, some dust, noise and other inconveniences from the work may occur.

For more information, please go to https://www.torontohydro.com/project-map