Deja Views: Differing views of the Beach firehall more than 40 years apart

The above image of the Beach firehall on Queen Street East just east of Woodbine Avenue was taken more than 40 years ago by Ann Patterson. Inset image from this year shows the firehall and the new condo being built on its west side.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

In the Feb. 23 issue of Beach Metro News, I introduced Ann Patterson. Ann and her husband ran a camera shop on Queen Street East. There were times when Ann’s lunch break was a short walk on Queen with a camera in tow.

Ann’s photograph of the firehall was taken more than 40 years ago. It truly reveals a Beach landmark that has been swallowed up by a neighbouring development.

Thank you Ann, for sharing this wonderful image.

Do you have an old photo of the Beach, or your house or even yourself, when you were a kid in the neighbourhood or in front of your house? Let’s take that photo again! Contact me gdvandyke61@gmail.com