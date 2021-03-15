Teacher at East Toronto school charged with sexual assault

A man employed as a long-term occasional teacher at Selwyn Public School in East York is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with incidents involving a female student.
According to police, a man employed by the Toronto District School Board at the school between Sept. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16 on two occasions.
On Tuesday, March 9, members of the Sex Crimes unit from the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre arrested Robert Tyler Siegel, 34, of Toronto. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.
Investigators said Siegel has been employed as a teacher with the TDSB since 2014 and has also taught at Balmy Beach Community School on Pine Avenue in the Beach; William Burgess Elementary School on Torrens Avenue in East York; and Greenland Public School on Greenland Avenue in North York.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.