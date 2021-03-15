Teacher at East Toronto school charged with sexual assault

A 34-year-old teacher at Selwyn Public School in East York is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with incidents involving a female student under the age of 16.

A man employed as a long-term occasional teacher at Selwyn Public School in East York is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with incidents involving a female student.

According to police, a man employed by the Toronto District School Board at the school between Sept. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16 on two occasions.

On Tuesday, March 9, members of the Sex Crimes unit from the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre arrested Robert Tyler Siegel, 34, of Toronto. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Investigators said Siegel has been employed as a teacher with the TDSB since 2014 and has also taught at Balmy Beach Community School on Pine Avenue in the Beach; William Burgess Elementary School on Torrens Avenue in East York; and Greenland Public School on Greenland Avenue in North York.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com