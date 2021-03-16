Two people suffer serious but not life-threatening injuries in fire near Queen and Lee

Two people suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in a fire at a residential building in the Beach last night.
The fire took place at an apartment building near Queen Street East and Lee Avenue at approximately 7:45 p.m. on March 15.
Four people in total were taken to hospital as a result of the fire. Two of them with serious injuries and two others in stable condition, according to CP24.
Queen Street East between Hambly and Wheeler avenues was closed while firefighters dealt with the blaze.
TTC buses and streetcars were used as temporary shelters by residents evacuated from the building.
Heavy smoke was reported in the hallways of the building.
Cause of the fire is not known at this time.
