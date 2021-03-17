Police in 55 Division seek man wanted on number of assault charges

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public help in locating a man wanted on a number of assault charges.
As part of the division’s Wanted Wednesday program, police are seeking information on the whereabouts Taylor Harker, 22, of Toronto who is wanted on 15 charges.
He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, with long blond hair possibly in a ponytail, with blond facial hair that is unshaven.
Police said in a March 17 press release that he is wanted on five counts of assault, two counts of assault/choking, one count of assault with a weapon, one count of criminal harassment, one count of publish intimate image without consent, and five counts of uttering threats causing death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
