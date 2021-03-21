Beach resident Wally Floody’s role in The Great Escape to be topic of online talk

The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society presents a Zoom Heritage Talk on March 23 remembering the Second World War’s The Great Escape.
It will be presented by Brian Floody, who will talk about his father Wally Floody who played a pivotal role in the escape from Stalag Luft 3 in March of 1944. It is famously remembered in the 1963 movie The Great Escape.
Floody was known as The Tunnel King in the prisoner-of-war camp, and a character played by Charles Bronson in the film is also called The Tunnel King. For more on the movie and Floody’s role in the escape, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2014/03/19/70-years-later-thrill-great-escape-lives/
The online talk is from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Please go to http://tbeths.com/pdf/2021-mar.pdf for info on how to join in on Zoom.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.